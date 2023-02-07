How to Watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - February 7
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (9-14, 1-9 SEC) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak at the Georgia Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SECN
Georgia Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 42.6% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.
- Georgia is 8-5 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 120th.
- The Bulldogs average only 1.7 more points per game (69.7) than the Rebels give up (68).
- Georgia has a 7-7 record when putting up more than 68 points.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Georgia has fared better at home this season, posting 71.7 points per game, compared to 65.9 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Bulldogs have played better at home this year, surrendering 62.3 points per game, compared to 78.9 in road games.
- At home, Georgia is making 0.3 fewer treys per game (7.3) than in away games (7.6). However, it has a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (32.3%).
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|South Carolina
|W 81-78
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/1/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 94-73
|Neville Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 82-57
|Reed Arena
|2/7/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/14/2023
|LSU
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
