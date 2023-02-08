The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-13, 2-10 ACC) will attempt to snap a seven-game road losing streak at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-15, 1-12 ACC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Marquee Sports Network

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets make 41.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

In games Georgia Tech shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Yellow Jackets are the 154th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish rank 331st.

The 67.1 points per game the Yellow Jackets score are the same as the Fighting Irish allow.

When Georgia Tech scores more than 72 points, it is 6-0.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Georgia Tech is putting up 9.8 more points per game (71.3) than it is in away games (61.5).

The Yellow Jackets give up 70.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 71.6 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Georgia Tech has played better in home games this season, sinking 7 three-pointers per game with a 32.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Georgia Tech Schedule