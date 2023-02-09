Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (16-9) and the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (15-6) at Ted Constant Convocation Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-61 and heavily favors Old Dominion to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on February 9.
The Lady Eagles' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 72-61 victory over JMU.
Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia
Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction
- Prediction: Old Dominion 72, Georgia Southern 61
Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis
- On February 4, the Lady Eagles captured their signature win of the season, a 72-61 victory over the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 162) in our computer rankings.
- Georgia Southern has nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.
Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 on the road over JMU (No. 162) on January 19
- 83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on January 7
- 83-65 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on December 16
- 99-86 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on December 31
- 81-75 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on January 5
Georgia Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles have a +275 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.1 points per game. They're putting up 83.9 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and are allowing 70.8 per outing to rank 319th in college basketball.
- Georgia Southern has averaged 5.6 fewer points in Sun Belt action (78.3) than overall (83.9).
- The Lady Eagles are putting up more points at home (87.3 per game) than on the road (79.4).
- Georgia Southern allows 67.4 points per game at home, and 75.3 away.
- While the Lady Eagles are posting 83.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, producing 77 points per contest.
