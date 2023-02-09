The Clemson Lady Tigers (13-12) will look to break a four-game home losing skid when taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-11) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: Marquee Sports Network

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (61.6) than the Lady Tigers give up (63.7).

When Georgia Tech allows fewer than 67 points, it is 11-6.

Georgia Tech is 8-0 when it scores more than 63.7 points.

The Lady Tigers average 67 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 60.6 the Yellow Jackets give up.

Clemson is 12-6 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Clemson has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.6 points.

The Lady Tigers are making 35.3% of their shots from the field, 11.6% lower than the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents (46.9%).

The Yellow Jackets' 38.4 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Lady Tigers have given up.

