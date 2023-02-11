Saturday's contest between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-15) and the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (15-7) at George M. Holmes Convocation Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-70, with Appalachian State coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Lady Eagles are coming off of a 67-50 loss to Old Dominion in their last game on Thursday.

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 72, Georgia Southern 71

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

On January 19, the Lady Eagles claimed their best win of the season, a 69-65 victory over the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 162) in our computer rankings.

The Mountaineers have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Georgia Southern has nine wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the country.

Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

72-61 at home over JMU (No. 162) on February 4

83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on January 7

83-65 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on December 16

99-86 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on December 31

81-75 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on January 5

Georgia Southern Performance Insights