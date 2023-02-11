Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Ted Constant Convocation Center has the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (17-9) taking on the Georgia State Lady Panthers (10-16) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-53 win as our model heavily favors Old Dominion.
The Lady Panthers' last contest was a 63-55 loss to Appalachian State on Thursday.
Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia
Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction
- Prediction: Old Dominion 74, Georgia State 53
Georgia State Schedule Analysis
- Against the James Madison Dukes on January 28, the Lady Panthers secured their signature win of the season, a 72-64 home victory.
Georgia State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-56 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 26
- 66-51 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 258) on November 25
- 84-70 at home over North Alabama (No. 267) on December 19
- 66-57 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on January 5
- 66-52 over Bellarmine (No. 340) on November 26
Georgia State Performance Insights
- The Lady Panthers put up 62.4 points per game (231st in college basketball) while giving up 60.9 per outing (88th in college basketball). They have a +39 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Georgia State has averaged 57.0 points per game in Sun Belt play, and 62.4 overall.
- At home, the Lady Panthers score 71.0 points per game. On the road, they average 53.3.
- At home Georgia State is allowing 61.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than it is on the road (61.8).
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Panthers are averaging 57.5 points per game, compared to their season average of 62.4.
