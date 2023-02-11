Saturday's game between the Mercer Bears (10-13) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (18-7) at Hawkins Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-49 and heavily favors Mercer to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Bears head into this matchup after a 64-61 loss to Chattanooga on Thursday.

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 73, East Tennessee State 49

Mercer Schedule Analysis

The Bears' signature win of the season came against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, a top 100 team (No. 54), according to our computer rankings. The Bears secured the 76-75 home win on November 7.

Mercer has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).

Mercer 2022-23 Best Wins

70-63 at home over Samford (No. 242) on January 21

56-42 at home over Furman (No. 243) on January 28

60-57 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 281) on December 19

65-46 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on February 4

64-46 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on December 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Mercer Performance Insights