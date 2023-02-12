Sunday's contest at Hank McCamish Pavilion has the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-12) taking on the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-16) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-53 victory as our model heavily favors Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets dropped their last game 57-41 against Clemson on Thursday.

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 67, Pittsburgh 53

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Yellow Jackets' signature win of the season came in a 68-62 victory versus the No. 22 NC State Wolfpack on February 2.

The Yellow Jackets have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three), but also have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (five).

Georgia Tech has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (six).

Georgia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

59-55 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on December 4

58-52 over Belmont (No. 44) on November 27

66-63 on the road over Michigan State (No. 80) on December 1

57-51 on the road over Auburn (No. 115) on November 16

65-59 over Air Force (No. 122) on November 26

Georgia Tech Performance Insights