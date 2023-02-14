The LSU Tigers (12-13, 1-11 SEC) will be attempting to break a 12-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Georgia Bulldogs (15-10, 5-7 SEC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. LSU matchup.

Georgia vs. LSU Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Georgia vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. LSU Betting Trends

Georgia has put together an 11-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total 13 out of 24 times this season.

LSU is 7-17-1 ATS this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 25 times this season.

Georgia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oddsmakers rate Georgia much higher (78th in the country) than the computer rankings do (119th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Bulldogs' national championship odds up from +60000 at the start of the season to +50000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 37th-biggest change.

Georgia has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

