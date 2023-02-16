Thursday's game features the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (17-9) and the Kentucky Wildcats (10-14) squaring off at Memorial Coliseum (on February 16) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-63 victory for Georgia.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Lady Bulldogs claimed an 81-55 win against Florida.

Georgia vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Georgia vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 69, Kentucky 63

Georgia Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bulldogs' signature win of the season came in a 62-34 victory on January 29 over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 44) in our computer rankings.

The Lady Bulldogs have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (six).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia is 6-3 (.667%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins

62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 73) on January 26

66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 79) on December 17

63-44 over San Diego State (No. 84) on December 21

66-52 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 86) on November 20

64-60 at home over Kentucky (No. 99) on January 5

Georgia Performance Insights