Thursday's game between the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (16-7) and Marshall Thundering Herd (15-10) squaring off at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 68-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Southern, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

Their last time out, the Lady Eagles won on Saturday 84-73 over Appalachian State.

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 68, Marshall 67

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Lady Eagles defeated the James Madison Dukes at home on February 4 by a score of 72-61.

Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 on the road over JMU (No. 162) on January 19

83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on January 7

83-65 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on December 16

84-73 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on February 11

99-86 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on December 31

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Georgia Southern Performance Insights