Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (16-7) and Marshall Thundering Herd (15-10) squaring off at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 68-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Southern, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.
Their last time out, the Lady Eagles won on Saturday 84-73 over Appalachian State.
Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Southern 68, Marshall 67
Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Lady Eagles defeated the James Madison Dukes at home on February 4 by a score of 72-61.
Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 on the road over JMU (No. 162) on January 19
- 83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on January 7
- 83-65 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on December 16
- 84-73 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on February 11
- 99-86 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on December 31
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Georgia Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles are outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game with a +269 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.4 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and give up 70.7 per contest (317th in college basketball).
- Georgia Southern is scoring 76.6 points per game this year in conference action, which is 5.8 fewer points per game than its season average (82.4).
- The Lady Eagles are putting up 87.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.
- Defensively, Georgia Southern has played better in home games this year, giving up 67.4 points per game, compared to 74.4 in away games.
- The Lady Eagles' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 74.0 points a contest compared to the 82.4 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.