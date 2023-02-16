Thursday's contest at Hank McCamish Pavilion has the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-13) going head to head against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-11) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 66-54 victory as our model heavily favors Georgia Tech.

Last time out, the Yellow Jackets lost 85-79 to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Georgia Tech 66, Wake Forest 54

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

  • The Yellow Jackets took down the No. 22-ranked NC State Wolfpack, 68-62, on February 2, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
  • The Yellow Jackets have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three), but also have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (five).
  • Georgia Tech has six losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Georgia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 59-55 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on December 4
  • 58-52 over Belmont (No. 44) on November 27
  • 66-63 on the road over Michigan State (No. 80) on December 1
  • 57-51 on the road over Auburn (No. 115) on November 16
  • 65-59 over Air Force (No. 122) on November 26

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets average 61.5 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while allowing 61.4 per contest (97th in college basketball). They have a +2 scoring differential overall.
  • In conference tilts, Georgia Tech scores fewer points per contest (60.9) than its overall average (61.5).
  • The Yellow Jackets post 66.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 56.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively Georgia Tech has played worse at home this season, ceding 62 points per game, compared to 61.7 away from home.
  • The Yellow Jackets' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 61.4 points a contest compared to the 61.5 they've averaged this season.

