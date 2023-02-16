Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Jacksonville Dolphins (10-13) and Kennesaw State Lady Owls (11-13) going head to head at Swisher Gymnasium has a projected final score of 64-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Jacksonville, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Lady Owls head into this game on the heels of a 77-73 victory over Bellarmine on Saturday.
Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville 64, Kennesaw State 57
Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Owls' best victory this season came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 159) in our computer rankings. The Lady Owls brought home the 65-60 win on the road on January 21.
Kennesaw State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-61 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 19
- 66-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 167) on January 5
- 75-69 on the road over Furman (No. 243) on December 15
- 70-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on February 9
- 69-63 at home over Georgia State (No. 285) on December 10
Kennesaw State Performance Insights
- The Lady Owls put up 66.9 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per contest (234th in college basketball). They have a +19 scoring differential.
- In ASUN action, Kennesaw State has averaged 0.1 fewer points (66.8) than overall (66.9) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lady Owls are scoring 74 points per game, 12.2 more than they are averaging away (61.8).
- Kennesaw State allows 61.5 points per game at home, and 69.4 away.
- Over their past 10 games, the Lady Owls are averaging 66.6 points per contest, compared to their season average of 66.9.
