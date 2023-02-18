Georgia vs. Alabama: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Georgia Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7 SEC) aim to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Alabama Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Georgia matchup.
Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Georgia vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Georgia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-18.5)
|151.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-18.5)
|152
|-2500
|+1100
|Tipico
|Alabama (-18.5)
|151.5
|-2500
|+875
Georgia vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Georgia has put together an 11-13-0 record against the spread this year.
- Alabama has compiled a 16-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 11 out of 26 times this season.
Georgia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Georgia, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks much better (78th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (117th).
- The Bulldogs have had the 35th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +60000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.
- Georgia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
