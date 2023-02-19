Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (21-7) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-13) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-61 and heavily favors Florida State to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Yellow Jackets' last outing on Thursday ended in a 63-55 victory over Wake Forest.
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 76, Georgia Tech 61
Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis
- When the Yellow Jackets took down the NC State Wolfpack, the No. 24 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-62 on February 2, it was their season's best victory.
- The Yellow Jackets have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 43rd-most in the country. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia Tech is 5-4 (.556%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins, but also tied for the 39th-most defeats.
Georgia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-63 on the road over Michigan State (No. 55) on December 1
- 69-57 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on January 19
- 85-74 at home over Clemson (No. 72) on January 26
- 58-52 over Belmont (No. 79) on November 27
- 59-55 on the road over Belmont (No. 79) on December 4
Georgia Tech Performance Insights
- The Yellow Jackets score 61.5 points per game (250th in college basketball) and concede 61.2 (94th in college basketball) for a +10 scoring differential overall.
- In 2022-23, Georgia Tech has averaged 61 points per game in ACC play, and 61.5 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Yellow Jackets are averaging 9.3 more points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (56.8).
- At home, Georgia Tech allows 61.5 points per game. On the road, it concedes 61.7.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Yellow Jackets are posting 62.7 points per game, 1.2 more than their season average (61.5).
