The Florida State Seminoles (21-7) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-13) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

  • The Yellow Jackets score an average of 61.5 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 67.1 the Seminoles give up to opponents.
  • When Georgia Tech allows fewer than 82.4 points, it is 13-11.
  • Georgia Tech has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.
  • The 82.4 points per game the Seminoles record are 21.2 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (61.2).
  • When Florida State puts up more than 61.2 points, it is 21-6.
  • Florida State has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.5 points.
  • The Seminoles shoot 42% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Yellow Jackets concede defensively.

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 @ Clemson L 57-41 Littlejohn Coliseum
2/12/2023 Pittsburgh L 85-79 Hank McCamish Pavilion
2/16/2023 Wake Forest W 63-55 Hank McCamish Pavilion
2/19/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/23/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
2/26/2023 Virginia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion

