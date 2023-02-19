The Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-9) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Georgia vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Razorbacks put up 15.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Lady Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (57.7).

When Arkansas allows fewer than 67.2 points, it is 13-1.

Arkansas has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 57.7 points.

The 67.2 points per game the Lady Bulldogs average are only 2.5 more points than the Razorbacks give up (64.7).

Georgia is 12-3 when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Georgia is 17-6 when it gives up fewer than 73.5 points.

The Lady Bulldogs are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Razorbacks allow to opponents (38.2%).

The Razorbacks make 40.1% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Lady Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Georgia Schedule