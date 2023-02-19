How to Watch the Georgia vs. Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-9) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SECN
Georgia vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison
- The Razorbacks put up 15.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Lady Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (57.7).
- When Arkansas allows fewer than 67.2 points, it is 13-1.
- Arkansas has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 57.7 points.
- The 67.2 points per game the Lady Bulldogs average are only 2.5 more points than the Razorbacks give up (64.7).
- Georgia is 12-3 when scoring more than 64.7 points.
- Georgia is 17-6 when it gives up fewer than 73.5 points.
- The Lady Bulldogs are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Razorbacks allow to opponents (38.2%).
- The Razorbacks make 40.1% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Lady Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|W 79-61
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/12/2023
|Florida
|W 81-55
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|@ Kentucky
|W 50-40
|Memorial Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
