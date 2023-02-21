Predators vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (26-22-6), coming off a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild, host the Vancouver Canucks (22-30-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, February 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SNP. The Canucks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 in their last outing.
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SNP
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-170)
|Canucks (+145)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won 12 of their 24 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).
- Nashville has a record of 9-4 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter (69.2% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Predators' implied win probability is 63.0%.
- Nashville and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 23 of 54 games this season.
Predators vs. Canucks Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|150 (28th)
|Goals
|188 (11th)
|162 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (31st)
|29 (26th)
|Power Play Goals
|44 (9th)
|37 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (31st)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Predators with DraftKings.
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville hit the over in five of its past 10 contests.
- The Predators' past 10 games have averaged 0.5 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Predators offense's 150 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- The Predators are ranked 12th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 162 total goals (3.0 per game).
- They're ranked 23rd in the league with a -12 goal differential .
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.