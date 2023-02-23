Georgia vs. Auburn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Thursday's contest between the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (19-9) and Auburn Tigers (14-12) squaring off at Stegeman Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Georgia, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
Their last time out, the Lady Bulldogs won on Sunday 71-48 over Arkansas.
Georgia vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
Georgia vs. Auburn Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia 71, Auburn 58
Georgia Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bulldogs notched their best win of the season on January 29, when they secured a 62-34 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Bulldogs are 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most defeats.
- Georgia has the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).
Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 19
- 62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 67) on January 26
- 66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 74) on December 17
- 66-52 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 84) on November 20
- 63-44 over San Diego State (No. 88) on December 21
Georgia Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs outscore opponents by 10.0 points per game (scoring 67.4 points per game to rank 139th in college basketball while giving up 57.4 per outing to rank 38th in college basketball) and have a +279 scoring differential overall.
- With 65.6 points per game in SEC matchups, Georgia is putting up 1.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (67.4 PPG).
- The Lady Bulldogs are averaging 68.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 66.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Georgia is surrendering 53.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 63.9.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Bulldogs have been racking up 66.8 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 67.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
