Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-4) going head to head against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-55 victory as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.
The Yellow Jackets lost their last matchup 80-66 against Florida State on Sunday.
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 74, Georgia Tech 55
Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis
- On February 2, the Yellow Jackets claimed their signature win of the season, a 68-62 victory over the NC State Wolfpack, who are a top 50 team (No. 27), according to our computer rankings.
- The Yellow Jackets have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three), but also have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Georgia Tech is 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins, but also tied for the 49th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Fighting Irish are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 65th-most victories.
Georgia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-63 on the road over Michigan State (No. 55) on December 1
- 69-57 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on January 19
- 85-74 at home over Clemson (No. 72) on January 26
- 59-55 on the road over Belmont (No. 74) on December 4
- 58-52 over Belmont (No. 74) on November 27
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Georgia Tech Performance Insights
- The Yellow Jackets have a -4 scoring differential, putting up 61.7 points per game (249th in college basketball) and giving up 61.9 (112th in college basketball).
- Georgia Tech scores fewer points in conference action (61.3 per game) than overall (61.7).
- The Yellow Jackets score 66.1 points per game at home, and 57.6 away.
- Georgia Tech is conceding fewer points at home (61.5 per game) than away (63.4).
- The Yellow Jackets have fared better offensively in their previous 10 games, posting 63.3 points per contest, 1.6 more than their season average of 61.7.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.