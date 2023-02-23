Thursday's contest at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-4) going head to head against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-55 victory as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.

The Yellow Jackets lost their last matchup 80-66 against Florida State on Sunday.

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Notre Dame 74, Georgia Tech 55

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

  • On February 2, the Yellow Jackets claimed their signature win of the season, a 68-62 victory over the NC State Wolfpack, who are a top 50 team (No. 27), according to our computer rankings.
  • The Yellow Jackets have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three), but also have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).
  • When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Georgia Tech is 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins, but also tied for the 49th-most defeats.
  • When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Fighting Irish are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 65th-most victories.

Georgia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 66-63 on the road over Michigan State (No. 55) on December 1
  • 69-57 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on January 19
  • 85-74 at home over Clemson (No. 72) on January 26
  • 59-55 on the road over Belmont (No. 74) on December 4
  • 58-52 over Belmont (No. 74) on November 27

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets have a -4 scoring differential, putting up 61.7 points per game (249th in college basketball) and giving up 61.9 (112th in college basketball).
  • Georgia Tech scores fewer points in conference action (61.3 per game) than overall (61.7).
  • The Yellow Jackets score 66.1 points per game at home, and 57.6 away.
  • Georgia Tech is conceding fewer points at home (61.5 per game) than away (63.4).
  • The Yellow Jackets have fared better offensively in their previous 10 games, posting 63.3 points per contest, 1.6 more than their season average of 61.7.

