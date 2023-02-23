Thursday's game between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (26-3) and Kennesaw State Lady Owls (12-14) going head to head at KSU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 75-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored FGCU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Lady Owls lost their most recent game 84-76 against North Florida on Saturday.

Kennesaw State vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw State vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 75, Kennesaw State 58

Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Owls' best win this season came against the Austin Peay Governors, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 155) in our computer rankings. The Lady Owls brought home the 66-57 win at home on January 5.

Kennesaw State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-53 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 173) on January 12

71-61 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 19

65-60 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 21

70-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on February 9

54-47 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 223) on February 16

Kennesaw State Performance Insights