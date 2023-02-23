Kennesaw State vs. FGCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (26-3) and Kennesaw State Lady Owls (12-14) going head to head at KSU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 75-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored FGCU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Lady Owls lost their most recent game 84-76 against North Florida on Saturday.
Kennesaw State vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Kennesaw State vs. FGCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 75, Kennesaw State 58
Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Owls' best win this season came against the Austin Peay Governors, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 155) in our computer rankings. The Lady Owls brought home the 66-57 win at home on January 5.
Kennesaw State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-53 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 173) on January 12
- 71-61 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 19
- 65-60 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 21
- 70-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on February 9
- 54-47 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 223) on February 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Kennesaw State Performance Insights
- The Lady Owls have a +18 scoring differential, putting up 66.7 points per game (152nd in college basketball) and giving up 66.0 (229th in college basketball).
- In conference contests, Kennesaw State averages fewer points per contest (66.5) than its overall average (66.7).
- Offensively the Lady Owls have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 74.0 points per game, compared to 62.2 per game away from home.
- Kennesaw State cedes 61.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 68.9 in away games.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Owls have been putting up 66.6 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 66.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.