Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest features the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (19-7) and the Georgia State Lady Panthers (11-19) matching up at Georgia State Convocation Center (on February 24) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 win for Georgia Southern, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The Lady Eagles are coming off of a 75-59 victory against South Alabama in their last outing on Wednesday.
Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Southern 70, Georgia State 66
Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis
- Against the James Madison Dukes, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Eagles captured their signature win of the season on February 4, a 72-61 home victory.
- Based on the RPI, the Lady Panthers have 10 losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the country.
- Georgia Southern has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (12).
Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 on the road over JMU (No. 100) on January 19
- 83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 197) on January 7
- 63-61 at home over Marshall (No. 197) on February 16
- 75-66 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on February 18
- 81-75 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on January 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Georgia Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles put up 81.1 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per outing (302nd in college basketball). They have a +296 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game.
- Georgia Southern scores fewer points in conference play (75.6 per game) than overall (81.1).
- The Lady Eagles are scoring more points at home (84.6 per game) than away (77.0).
- Georgia Southern is giving up fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (73.1).
- Over their last 10 games, the Lady Eagles are posting 71.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than their season average (81.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.