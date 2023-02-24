Friday's game that pits the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (19-7) versus the Georgia State Lady Panthers (11-19) at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Southern, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 6:30 PM on February 24.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Lady Panthers suffered a 79-59 loss to Coastal Carolina.

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Georgia Southern 70, Georgia State 66

Georgia State Schedule Analysis

  • The Lady Panthers beat the James Madison Dukes (No. 100-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 72-64 win on January 28 -- their best win of the season.
  • The Lady Panthers have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (10).

Georgia State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 55-54 at home over Marshall (No. 197) on February 18
  • 84-70 at home over North Alabama (No. 212) on December 19
  • 64-56 at home over Appalachian State (No. 256) on January 26
  • 66-52 over Bellarmine (No. 298) on November 26
  • 66-51 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 327) on November 25

Georgia State Performance Insights

  • The Lady Panthers score 61.6 points per game (253rd in college basketball) and allow 61.6 (106th in college basketball) for a 0 scoring differential overall.
  • Georgia State's offense has been worse in Sun Belt games this year, posting 56.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 61.6 PPG.
  • The Lady Panthers are averaging 68.9 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 53.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively, Georgia State has played better at home this year, ceding 61.7 points per game, compared to 62.9 in away games.
  • The Lady Panthers have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 58 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.6 points fewer than the 61.6 they've scored this season.

