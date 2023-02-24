Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (19-7) versus the Georgia State Lady Panthers (11-19) at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Southern, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 6:30 PM on February 24.
In their last game on Wednesday, the Lady Panthers suffered a 79-59 loss to Coastal Carolina.
Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Southern 70, Georgia State 66
Georgia State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Panthers beat the James Madison Dukes (No. 100-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 72-64 win on January 28 -- their best win of the season.
- The Lady Panthers have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (10).
Georgia State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-54 at home over Marshall (No. 197) on February 18
- 84-70 at home over North Alabama (No. 212) on December 19
- 64-56 at home over Appalachian State (No. 256) on January 26
- 66-52 over Bellarmine (No. 298) on November 26
- 66-51 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 327) on November 25
Georgia State Performance Insights
- The Lady Panthers score 61.6 points per game (253rd in college basketball) and allow 61.6 (106th in college basketball) for a 0 scoring differential overall.
- Georgia State's offense has been worse in Sun Belt games this year, posting 56.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 61.6 PPG.
- The Lady Panthers are averaging 68.9 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 53.7 points per contest.
- Defensively, Georgia State has played better at home this year, ceding 61.7 points per game, compared to 62.9 in away games.
- The Lady Panthers have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 58 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.6 points fewer than the 61.6 they've scored this season.
