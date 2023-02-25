Mercer vs. Wofford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Wofford Terriers (19-8) and the Mercer Bears (12-14) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-65, with Wofford coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Bears are coming off of an 88-69 win over Furman in their last game on Thursday.
Mercer vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Mercer vs. Wofford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wofford 68, Mercer 65
Mercer Schedule Analysis
- The Bears' best win this season came in a 76-75 victory against the No. 25 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders on November 7.
- Mercer has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (six).
Mercer 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-52 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 150) on January 12
- 60-57 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 223) on December 19
- 70-63 at home over Samford (No. 244) on January 21
- 70-59 on the road over Samford (No. 244) on February 18
- 65-46 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 290) on February 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Mercer Performance Insights
- The Bears put up 64.5 points per game (191st in college basketball) while allowing 64.7 per outing (189th in college basketball). They have a -4 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Mercer has put up 67.3 points per game in SoCon play, and 64.5 overall.
- The Bears are scoring more points at home (65.8 per game) than on the road (64.2).
- At home Mercer is allowing 63.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than it is on the road (63.8).
- While the Bears are averaging 64.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 66.5 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.