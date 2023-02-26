Georgia vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at Colonial Life Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (28-0) taking on the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-9) at 12:00 PM ET (on February 26). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-54 victory as our model heavily favors South Carolina.
The Lady Bulldogs head into this matchup on the heels of a 70-59 win over Auburn on Thursday.
Georgia vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Georgia vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 75, Georgia 54
Georgia Schedule Analysis
- On January 29, the Lady Bulldogs picked up their best win of the season, a 62-34 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 44), according to our computer rankings.
- Georgia has nine wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.
Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 19
- 62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 62) on January 26
- 66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 72) on December 17
- 70-59 at home over Auburn (No. 83) on February 23
- 63-44 over San Diego State (No. 86) on December 21
Georgia Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs put up 67.4 points per game (142nd in college basketball) while giving up 57.4 per contest (36th in college basketball). They have a +290 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.0 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Georgia has scored 65.9 points per game in SEC action, and 67.4 overall.
- The Lady Bulldogs score 68.6 points per game at home, and 66.9 on the road.
- Georgia is giving up fewer points at home (53.9 per game) than on the road (63.9).
- The Lady Bulldogs are posting 68.0 points per contest over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 67.4.
