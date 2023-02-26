Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (23-4) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-15) at Hank McCamish Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-58 in favor of Virginia Tech, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 26.
Their last time out, the Yellow Jackets lost 76-53 to Notre Dame on Thursday.
Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Georgia Tech 58
Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Yellow Jackets' best victory of the season came against the NC State Wolfpack, a top 50 team (No. 27), according to our computer rankings. The Yellow Jackets claimed the 68-62 home win on February 2.
- The Yellow Jackets have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three), but also have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia Tech is 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins, but also tied for the 48th-most losses.
Georgia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-57 at home over Syracuse (No. 55) on January 19
- 66-63 on the road over Michigan State (No. 56) on December 1
- 85-74 at home over Clemson (No. 70) on January 26
- 58-52 over Belmont (No. 72) on November 27
- 59-55 on the road over Belmont (No. 72) on December 4
Georgia Tech Performance Insights
- The Yellow Jackets score 61.4 points per game (257th in college basketball) and allow 62.4 (125th in college basketball) for a -27 scoring differential overall.
- Georgia Tech is averaging 60.8 points per game this season in conference games, which is 0.6 fewer points per game than its overall average (61.4).
- When playing at home, the Yellow Jackets are averaging 8.8 more points per game (66.1) than they are when playing on the road (57.3).
- Defensively, Georgia Tech has played better at home this season, allowing 61.5 points per game, compared to 64.4 away from home.
- The Yellow Jackets' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 63.9 points per contest compared to the 61.4 they've averaged this season.
