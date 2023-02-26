How to Watch the Predators vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nashville Predators (28-22-6) will visit the Arizona Coyotes (20-29-9) on Sunday, with the Predators coming off a win and the Coyotes off a loss.
See the Predators-Coyotes game on ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSSO.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Predators vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/13/2023
|Predators
|Coyotes
|4-2 ARI
|11/21/2022
|Predators
|Coyotes
|4-3 (F/SO) NAS
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have conceded 168 total goals (three per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Predators' 160 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Predators have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Predators have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 33 goals during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|56
|15
|36
|51
|25
|22
|-
|Matt Duchene
|55
|17
|29
|46
|46
|27
|53.4%
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Mikael Granlund
|56
|9
|25
|34
|29
|30
|42.8%
|Ryan Johansen
|55
|12
|16
|28
|21
|20
|59.1%
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes allow 3.5 goals per game (202 in total), 24th in the league.
- The Coyotes' 155 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 5-1-4 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 32 goals during that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|58
|24
|31
|55
|37
|35
|35.4%
|Nick Schmaltz
|42
|16
|21
|37
|37
|37
|42%
|Lawson Crouse
|53
|19
|12
|31
|26
|21
|42.6%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|50
|9
|20
|29
|44
|22
|-
|Matias Maccelli
|40
|4
|25
|29
|30
|20
|0%
