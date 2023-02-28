Tuesday's game between the Georgia State Lady Panthers (11-20) and the South Alabama Jaguars (7-22) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 65-57 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Georgia State squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on February 28.

Their last time out, the Lady Panthers lost 67-61 to Georgia Southern on Friday.

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 65, South Alabama 57

Georgia State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Panthers captured their best win of the season on January 28, when they took down the James Madison Dukes, who rank No. 110 in our computer rankings, 72-64.

The Lady Panthers have nine losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Georgia State 2022-23 Best Wins

55-54 at home over Marshall (No. 184) on February 18

84-70 at home over North Alabama (No. 208) on December 19

64-56 at home over Appalachian State (No. 248) on January 26

66-52 over Bellarmine (No. 299) on November 26

66-51 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 328) on November 25

Georgia State Performance Insights