Georgia State vs. South Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game between the Georgia State Lady Panthers (11-20) and the South Alabama Jaguars (7-22) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 65-57 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Georgia State squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on February 28.
Their last time out, the Lady Panthers lost 67-61 to Georgia Southern on Friday.
Georgia State vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Georgia State vs. South Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia State 65, South Alabama 57
Georgia State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Panthers captured their best win of the season on January 28, when they took down the James Madison Dukes, who rank No. 110 in our computer rankings, 72-64.
- The Lady Panthers have nine losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
Georgia State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-54 at home over Marshall (No. 184) on February 18
- 84-70 at home over North Alabama (No. 208) on December 19
- 64-56 at home over Appalachian State (No. 248) on January 26
- 66-52 over Bellarmine (No. 299) on November 26
- 66-51 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 328) on November 25
Georgia State Performance Insights
- The Lady Panthers average 61.6 points per game (251st in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per contest (110th in college basketball). They have a -6 scoring differential overall.
- With 57.1 points per game in Sun Belt matchups, Georgia State is tallying 4.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (61.6 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Lady Panthers are averaging 14.6 more points per game (68.3) than they are away from home (53.7).
- Georgia State cedes 62.1 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 62.9 away from home.
- On offense, the Lady Panthers have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 57.1 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 61.6 they've racked up over the course of this season.
