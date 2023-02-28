The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-17, 4-14 ACC) hope to snap an 11-game road losing streak at the Syracuse Orange (16-13, 9-9 ACC) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Syracuse (-8.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Syracuse (-8.5) 145 -360 +295 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Syracuse (-8.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

  • Georgia Tech has put together a 14-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Yellow Jackets have an ATS record of 4-5 when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this year.
  • Syracuse has put together a 15-12-1 record against the spread this season.
  • A total of 16 out of the Orange's 28 games this season have gone over the point total.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • While our computer ranking places Georgia Tech 152nd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 80th.
  • Oddsmakers have made the Yellow Jackets' national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).
  • With odds of +50000, Georgia Tech has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

