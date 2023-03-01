The Boston College Eagles (15-16) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-16) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

  • The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 61.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 66.5 the Eagles allow.
  • When Georgia Tech allows fewer than 65.9 points, it is 12-7.
  • Georgia Tech has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.
  • The Eagles put up just 3.5 more points per game (65.9) than the Yellow Jackets allow (62.4).
  • Boston College has a 14-6 record when scoring more than 62.4 points.
  • Boston College has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.1 points.
  • The Eagles shoot 36.1% from the field, 9.8% lower than the Yellow Jackets concede defensively.
  • The Yellow Jackets shoot 39.1% from the field, 8.3% lower than the Eagles concede.

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 @ Florida State L 80-66 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/23/2023 @ Notre Dame L 76-53 Purcell Pavilion
2/26/2023 Virginia Tech L 65-52 Hank McCamish Pavilion
3/1/2023 Boston College - Greensboro Coliseum

