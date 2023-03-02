How to Watch the Georgia vs. Auburn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-10) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Auburn Tigers (15-13) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Georgia vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score an average of 67.5 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 58.0 the Lady Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Auburn has a 10-3 record when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.
- Auburn is 15-3 when it scores more than 58.0 points.
- The 67.3 points per game the Lady Bulldogs score are just 0.7 more points than the Tigers give up (66.6).
- When Georgia scores more than 66.6 points, it is 12-3.
- Georgia is 19-4 when it allows fewer than 67.5 points.
- The Lady Bulldogs shoot 39.7% from the field, 13.9% lower than the Tigers concede defensively.
- The Tigers shoot 36.7% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Lady Bulldogs allow.
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|Arkansas
|W 71-48
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|Auburn
|W 70-59
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 73-63
|Colonial Life Arena
|3/2/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.