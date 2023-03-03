Georgia vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the LSU Lady Tigers (27-1) and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-10) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored LSU squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 3.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs secured a 63-47 win against Auburn.
Georgia vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Georgia vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 71, Georgia 63
Georgia Schedule Analysis
- On January 29 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45) in our computer rankings, the Lady Bulldogs captured their best win of the season, a 62-34 victory at home.
- The Lady Bulldogs have seven losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the country.
- Georgia has 10 wins against Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 61st-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).
Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 48) on February 19
- 66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 61) on December 17
- 62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on January 26
- 63-44 over San Diego State (No. 85) on December 21
- 63-47 over Auburn (No. 88) on March 2
Georgia Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game, with a +296 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.2 points per game (141st in college basketball) and allow 57.6 per outing (35th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Georgia has averaged 65.7 points per game in SEC play, and 67.2 overall.
- At home, the Lady Bulldogs score 68.6 points per game. Away, they average 66.4.
- At home, Georgia allows 53.9 points per game. On the road, it concedes 64.9.
- The Lady Bulldogs have performed better offensively in their past 10 games, generating 67.8 points per contest, 0.6 more than their season average of 67.2.
