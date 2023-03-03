How to Watch the Georgia vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The LSU Lady Tigers (27-1) aim to continue a 17-game home winning run when hosting the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-10) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Georgia vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Bulldogs average 10.2 more points per game (67.2) than the Lady Tigers allow their opponents to score (57.0).
- Georgia is 20-9 when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.
- When it scores more than 57.0 points, Georgia is 18-5.
- The Lady Tigers put up 27.2 more points per game (84.8) than the Lady Bulldogs give up (57.6).
- LSU has a 27-1 record when putting up more than 57.6 points.
- LSU has a 22-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.2 points.
- This year the Lady Tigers are shooting 47.2% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Lady Bulldogs concede.
- The Lady Bulldogs shoot 40.2% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Lady Tigers concede.
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Auburn
|W 70-59
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 73-63
|Colonial Life Arena
|3/2/2023
|Auburn
|W 63-47
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/3/2023
|LSU
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
