The Nashville Predators will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, March 4, with the Blackhawks having dropped three consecutive games.

You can tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO to see the match unfold as the Blackhawks try to knock off the Predators.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Predators vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/21/2022 Blackhawks Predators 4-2 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators rank 12th in goals against, allowing 174 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.
  • The Predators' 169 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 26th in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Predators have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 33 goals during that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 59 17 39 56 27 23 -
Matt Duchene 58 19 31 50 48 29 53%
Tyson Barrie 62 10 33 43 29 25 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Ryan Johansen 55 12 16 28 21 20 59.1%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks' total of 220 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 26th in the NHL.
  • The Blackhawks' 150 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3%
Seth Jones 51 7 21 28 47 41 -
Taylor Raddysh 61 14 12 26 23 26 55.6%
Philipp Kurashev 60 8 16 24 21 38 44.2%
Andreas Athanasiou 60 14 8 22 33 42 39.5%

