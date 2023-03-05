Kennesaw State vs. Liberty Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Liberty Lady Flames (22-7) and the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (15-15) at Liberty Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-60 and heavily favors Liberty to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Lady Owls head into this matchup on the heels of an 82-73 victory over Jacksonville State on Saturday.
Kennesaw State vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
Kennesaw State vs. Liberty Score Prediction
- Prediction: Liberty 72, Kennesaw State 60
Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Lady Owls took down the Austin Peay Governors at home on January 5 by a score of 66-57.
Kennesaw State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-53 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 184) on January 12
- 82-73 over Jacksonville State (No. 204) on March 4
- 65-60 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 204) on January 21
- 71-61 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 204) on January 19
- 70-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on February 9
Kennesaw State Performance Insights
- The Lady Owls have a +36 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 67.6 points per game, 133rd in college basketball, and are giving up 66.4 per contest to rank 234th in college basketball.
- In ASUN games, Kennesaw State has averaged 0.4 fewer points (67.2) than overall (67.6) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Lady Owls score 73.2 points per game. On the road, they average 62.2.
- Kennesaw State concedes 62.8 points per game at home, and 68.9 away.
- The Lady Owls are posting 70.2 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 2.6 more than their average for the season (67.6).
