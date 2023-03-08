The No. 5 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (21-10, 14-6 ACC) are favored by 7.5 points when they play the No. 13 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-17, 6-14 ACC) in the ACC Tournament. The teams will look to take another step toward an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum starting at 2:30 PM and airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 143.5 in the matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pittsburgh -7.5 143.5

Yellow Jackets Betting Records & Stats

  • Georgia Tech has played 11 games this season that have gone over 143.5 combined points scored.
  • Georgia Tech has had an average of 139.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Georgia Tech has gone 15-13-0 ATS this season.
  • Pittsburgh has put together an 18-10-0 ATS record this season compared to the 15-13-0 mark from Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pittsburgh 16 57.1% 75.9 145.3 69.3 139.5 141.6
Georgia Tech 11 39.3% 69.4 145.3 70.2 139.5 139.9

Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends

  • Georgia Tech has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • Six of the Yellow Jackets' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Georgia Tech has put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread in conference games this year.
  • The Yellow Jackets score an average of 69.4 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 69.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 69.3 points, Georgia Tech is 10-1 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pittsburgh 18-10-0 6-3 18-10-0
Georgia Tech 15-13-0 5-5 11-17-0

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits

Pittsburgh Georgia Tech
14-3 Home Record 11-6
7-5 Away Record 3-9
9-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0
9-2-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0
77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7
75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6
10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0
6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

