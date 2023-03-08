Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - ACC Tournament
The No. 5 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (21-10, 14-6 ACC) are favored by 7.5 points when they play the No. 13 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-17, 6-14 ACC) in the ACC Tournament. The teams will look to take another step toward an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum starting at 2:30 PM and airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 143.5 in the matchup.
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pittsburgh
|-7.5
|143.5
Yellow Jackets Betting Records & Stats
- Georgia Tech has played 11 games this season that have gone over 143.5 combined points scored.
- Georgia Tech has had an average of 139.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Georgia Tech has gone 15-13-0 ATS this season.
- Pittsburgh has put together an 18-10-0 ATS record this season compared to the 15-13-0 mark from Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pittsburgh
|16
|57.1%
|75.9
|145.3
|69.3
|139.5
|141.6
|Georgia Tech
|11
|39.3%
|69.4
|145.3
|70.2
|139.5
|139.9
Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends
- Georgia Tech has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Six of the Yellow Jackets' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Georgia Tech has put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread in conference games this year.
- The Yellow Jackets score an average of 69.4 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 69.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 69.3 points, Georgia Tech is 10-1 against the spread and 12-2 overall.
Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pittsburgh
|18-10-0
|6-3
|18-10-0
|Georgia Tech
|15-13-0
|5-5
|11-17-0
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits
|Pittsburgh
|Georgia Tech
|14-3
|Home Record
|11-6
|7-5
|Away Record
|3-9
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|9-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|77.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.7
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|10-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-8-0
