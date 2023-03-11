The Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray included, square off versus the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 114-107 win over the Wizards, Murray tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Below we will look at Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.9 20.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 4.9 Assists 4.5 6.0 5.4 PRA 29.5 32.3 30.4 PR 24.5 26.3 25 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Dejounte Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Celtics

Murray has taken 18.0 shots per game this season and made 8.4 per game, which account for 18.1% and 17.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 17.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Murray's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 13th in possessions per game with 102.3.

The Celtics concede 112.2 points per contest, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.9 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are the best squad in the league, allowing 22.8 assists per game.

The Celtics give up 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 34 19 3 5 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murray or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.