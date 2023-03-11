The No. 1 seed Iona Lady Gaels (25-6) will try to claim the MAAC championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they play the No. 6 Manhattan Lady Jaspers (16-16) on Saturday at 3:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Iona vs. Manhattan Scoring Comparison

The Lady Jaspers' 59.8 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 54.3 the Lady Gaels allow to opponents.

Manhattan is 11-9 when it scores more than 54.3 points.

Iona has a 19-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.8 points.

The 63.1 points per game the Lady Gaels put up are only 4.5 more points than the Lady Jaspers allow (58.6).

Iona has a 20-2 record when putting up more than 58.6 points.

Manhattan has a 12-6 record when allowing fewer than 63.1 points.

Iona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ Saint Peter's W 64-56 Yanitelli Center 3/8/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 39-37 Boardwalk Hall 3/10/2023 Siena W 67-66 Boardwalk Hall 3/11/2023 Manhattan - Boardwalk Hall

Manhattan Schedule