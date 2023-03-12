Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NEC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (24-6) and Sacred Heart Pioneers (17-13) going head to head at Rothman Center has a projected final score of 67-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Fairleigh Dickinson, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.
In their most recent game on Thursday, the Knights earned a 59-40 victory over Saint Francis (BKN).
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Sacred Heart 52
Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule Analysis
- The Knights beat the Davidson Wildcats in a 49-43 win on November 23. It was their signature win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Fairleigh Dickinson is 22-2 (.917%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
Fairleigh Dickinson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 49-43 over Davidson (No. 177) on November 23
- 63-51 over UIC (No. 188) on November 21
- 62-49 on the road over Bucknell (No. 246) on November 16
- 62-51 at home over Cornell (No. 266) on November 12
- 78-52 at home over Wagner (No. 306) on February 18
Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis
- The Pioneers took down the No. 120-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, 70-67, on February 16, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Sacred Heart is 14-9 (.609%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins, but also tied for the 48th-most defeats.
Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 120) on February 16
- 71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 120) on January 21
- 69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 254) on December 11
- 66-58 at home over Wagner (No. 306) on March 2
- 65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 306) on February 2
Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights
- The Knights average 65.7 points per game (165th in college basketball) while giving up 52.1 per outing (fifth in college basketball). They have a +408 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.6 points per game.
- With 69.4 points per game in NEC contests, Fairleigh Dickinson is scoring 3.7 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (65.7 PPG).
- Offensively, the Knights have fared better in home games this season, putting up 67.8 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game on the road.
- Defensively, Fairleigh Dickinson has been better at home this season, giving up 49.8 points per game, compared to 55.2 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Knights have been scoring 68.8 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 65.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Sacred Heart Performance Insights
- The Pioneers are outscoring opponents by four points per game, with a +120 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.6 points per game (234th in college basketball) and allow 58.6 per contest (44th in college basketball).
- Sacred Heart scores more in conference play (66.4 points per game) than overall (62.6).
- In 2022-23 the Pioneers are averaging 1.4 more points per game at home (64) than on the road (62.6).
- At home Sacred Heart is allowing 56.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than it is on the road (60.8).
- While the Pioneers are averaging 62.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 64.1 a contest.
