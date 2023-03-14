The Detroit Red Wings (30-27-9) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (33-24-7) on Tuesday, March 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDET.

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDET

ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDET Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-155) Red Wings (+135) 6

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won 54.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (17-14).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Nashville has gone 13-5 (winning 72.2%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Predators have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Nashville's 64 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 33 times.

Predators vs. Red Wings Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 182 (27th) Goals 197 (22nd) 187 (11th) Goals Allowed 214 (19th) 38 (23rd) Power Play Goals 48 (13th) 39 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (20th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville went over in five of its last 10 games.

The Predators and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Predators are ranked 27th in the league with 182 goals this season, an average of 2.8 per contest.

The Predators are ranked 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.9 goals per game (187 total) in NHL play.

The team is ranked 21st in goal differential at -5.

