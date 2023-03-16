Jalen Wilson and Elijah Hawkins are two players to watch on Thursday at 2:00 PM ET, when the Kansas Jayhawks (27-7) go head to head with the Howard Bison (22-12) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Howard

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Kansas' Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Kansas fell to Texas 76-56. With 24 points, Wilson was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 24 6 0 2 0 2 Joseph Yesufu 11 4 1 1 0 1 Gradey Dick 6 8 1 1 0 0

Howard's Last Game

In its most recent game, Howard topped Norfolk State on Saturday, 65-64. Its top scorer was Jelani Williams with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jelani Williams 20 6 2 0 0 1 Shy Odom 9 7 0 0 1 0 Elijah Hawkins 9 6 5 0 0 1

Kansas Players to Watch

Wilson paces his team in both points (20.1) and rebounds (8.4) per game, and also puts up 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Gradey Dick puts up 14.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin McCullar puts up 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Dajuan Harris averages a team-leading 6.2 assists per contest. He is also posting 8.7 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 47.3% from the field.

KJ Adams averages 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Howard Players to Watch

William Settle is putting up a team-high 5.7 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 11 points and 1.1 assists, making 41.9% of his shots from the field and 29.1% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

Williams is averaging 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the field.

Shy Odom is averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 54.3% of his shots from the floor.

Jordan Wood is posting 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 37.7% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Kansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 18.6 8.3 1.8 1.6 0.3 1.3 Dajuan Harris 10.9 2.7 6.5 2.7 0.4 0.9 Gradey Dick 13.4 4.8 1.5 1.2 0.4 2.2 Kevin McCullar 9.9 5 2.2 1.3 0.8 0.7 KJ Adams 10.4 4.4 2.1 0.4 0.4 0

Howard Top Performers (Last 10 Games)