Santiago Vescovi and Jordan Brown are two players to watch on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, when the Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Amway Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Louisiana

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Tennessee's Last Game

Tennessee lost its most recent game to Missouri, 79-71, on Friday. Vescovi was its leading scorer with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Santiago Vescovi 17 3 2 0 0 5 Tyreke Key 16 5 2 2 0 2 Jahmai Mashack 14 0 4 1 0 1

Louisiana's Last Game

Louisiana was victorious in its previous game against South Alabama, 71-66, on Monday. Themus Fulks starred with 23 points, and also had zero boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Themus Fulks 23 0 3 0 0 3 Jalen Dalcourt 13 1 1 2 0 3 Jordan Brown 13 16 2 0 0 0

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi leads his squad in both points (12.9) and assists (3) per game, and also posts 4.6 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Zakai Zeigler is tops on his squad in assists per game (5.4), and also posts 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Olivier Nkamhoua paces his squad in rebounds per contest (5), and also averages 10.6 points and 2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Julian Phillips leads the Volunteers at 5 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.5 assists and 9 points.

Jonas Aidoo is posting 4.8 points, 0.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Louisiana Players to Watch

Brown is putting up team highs in points (19.4 per game) and rebounds (8.7). And he is delivering 1.8 assists, making 57.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Ragin' Cajuns get 11 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Terence Lewis II.

The Ragin' Cajuns receive 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Greg Williams Jr..

Fulks is the Ragin' Cajuns' top assist man (5.9 per game), and he delivers 9.4 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Joe Charles gets the Ragin' Cajuns 5.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Santiago Vescovi 15 5 3.2 1.2 0 3.5 Olivier Nkamhoua 9.7 4.8 1.9 0.3 0.2 0.5 Jahmai Mashack 6.5 2.3 2.5 1.5 0.5 0.6 Zakai Zeigler 6.8 1.1 4.4 1 0 1.2 Jonas Aidoo 5 4.4 1 0.4 1.4 0

Louisiana Top Performers (Last 10 Games)