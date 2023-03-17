How to Watch the Creighton vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) are trying to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (22-8) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 6:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
Creighton vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up 10.3 more points per game (71.5) than the Bluejays allow (61.2).
- Mississippi State has put together an 18-5 record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.
- Creighton's record is 19-2 when it allows fewer than 71.5 points.
- The 71.1 points per game the Bluejays record are 12.1 more points than the Bulldogs give up (59).
- Creighton is 19-4 when scoring more than 59 points.
- Mississippi State has a 17-4 record when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.
- This year the Bluejays are shooting 43.8% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Bulldogs give up.
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/27/2023
|Butler
|W 74-46
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|3/4/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 75-74
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/5/2023
|Villanova
|L 63-61
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/17/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ LSU
|L 74-59
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/2/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-72
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/15/2023
|Illinois
|W 70-56
|Purcell Pavilion
|3/17/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
