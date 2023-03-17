Georgia Southern vs. Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 17
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (20-8) and Northern Illinois Huskies (16-14) squaring off at Clive M. Beck Center has a projected final score of 74-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Southern, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on March 17.
The Lady Eagles are coming off of an 81-76 loss to Arkansas State in their last outing on Wednesday.
Georgia Southern vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky
Georgia Southern vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Southern 74, Northern Illinois 72
Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Eagles beat the James Madison Dukes, the No. 96 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 72-61 on February 4, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-61 at home over JMU (No. 96) on February 4
- 69-65 on the road over JMU (No. 96) on January 19
- 63-61 at home over Marshall (No. 188) on February 16
- 83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 188) on January 7
- 75-66 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 210) on February 18
Georgia Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles have a +297 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 80.4 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball and are giving up 69.8 per outing to rank 308th in college basketball.
- Georgia Southern's offense has been worse in Sun Belt games this season, tallying 75.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 80.4 PPG.
- Offensively, the Lady Eagles have played better in home games this year, scoring 84.6 points per game, compared to 76.2 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, Georgia Southern is ceding 66.9 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 72.2.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Eagles have been scoring 71.3 points per contest, an average that's much lower than the 80.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
