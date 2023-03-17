The Atlanta Hawks' (34-35) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Friday, March 17 game against the Golden State Warriors (36-34) at State Farm Arena. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hawks head into this contest on the heels of a 136-115 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday. Trae Young recorded 41 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Johnson SF Out Hamstring 5.2 3.9 1.0

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Kevon Looney: Questionable (Back), Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Draymond Green: Out (Nir - League Suspension), Stephen Curry: Questionable (Thumb), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Gary Payton II: Out (Adductor), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Hawks vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks score only 0.5 fewer points per game (117.2) than the Warriors allow (117.7).

Atlanta has a 21-10 record when putting up more than 117.7 points.

The Hawks have been putting up 122.3 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 117.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Atlanta knocks down 1.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.7 (25th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9.

The Hawks record 114.5 points per 100 possessions (fifth in the league), while giving up 116.5 points per 100 possessions (29th in the NBA).

Hawks vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -4.5 248

