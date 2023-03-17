Kennesaw State vs. Xavier: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (25-9) and the No. 14 Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) square off on Friday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup begins at 12:40 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Xavier vs. Kennesaw State matchup.
Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Xavier Moneyline
|Kennesaw State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Xavier (-12.5)
|154.5
|-800
|+550
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Xavier (-12.5)
|154
|-850
|+600
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Xavier (-11.5)
|151.5
|-714
|+475
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Betting Trends
- Kennesaw State has put together a 20-10-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Owls have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
- Xavier has put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 32 times this season.
Kennesaw State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +300000
- While our computer ranking puts Kennesaw State 121st in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 58th.
- Kennesaw State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.