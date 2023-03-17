Friday's game between the Xavier Musketeers (25-9) and Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) squaring off at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 80-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Xavier, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 12:40 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Kennesaw State should cover the point spread, which is listed at 12.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 154.5 over/under.

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Xavier -12.5

Xavier -12.5 Point Total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -750, Kennesaw State +525

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 80, Kennesaw State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Kennesaw State vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Kennesaw State (+12.5)



Kennesaw State (+12.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



Xavier has gone 16-14-0 against the spread, while Kennesaw State's ATS record this season is 19-9-0. The Musketeers are 19-11-0 and the Owls are 17-11-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams average 156.7 points per game, 2.2 more points than this matchup's total. Xavier is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests, while Kennesaw State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls put up 75.3 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 68.9 per contest (142nd in college basketball). They have a +216 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The 31.4 rebounds per game Kennesaw State accumulates rank 203rd in college basketball. Their opponents collect 30.5.

Kennesaw State makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball), 1.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.8% from deep (48th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.4%.

Kennesaw State wins the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 12 (200th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.9.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.