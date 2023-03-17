Friday's first-round NCAA tournament game between the Xavier Musketeers (25-9) and the Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) at Greensboro Coliseum at 12:40 PM ET features the Musketeers' Jack Nunge and the Owls' Chris Youngblood as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on truTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Xavier

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: truTV | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kennesaw State's Last Game

In its previous game, Kennesaw State beat Liberty on Sunday, 67-66. Its high scorer was Terrell Burden with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terrell Burden 19 3 3 2 0 0 Chris Youngblood 16 5 0 0 0 1 Brandon Stroud 12 6 1 2 0 2

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Youngblood tops the Owls in scoring (14.7 points per game) and assists (1.9), and posts 4.8 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Burden paces the Owls in assists (4.2 per game), and puts up 13.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brandon Stroud is the Owls' top rebounder (6.5 per game), and he puts up 9.3 points and 1.6 assists.

The Owls get 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Demond Robinson.

Spencer Rodgers gets the Owls 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kennesaw State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)