How to Watch Kentucky vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and the No. 11 Providence Friars (21-11) battle on Friday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup begins at 7:10 PM.
Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Friars' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Kentucky shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 17-4 overall.
- The Wildcats are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 29th.
- The 75.1 points per game the Wildcats average are just 3.8 more points than the Friars allow (71.3).
- Kentucky is 15-4 when scoring more than 71.3 points.
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars are shooting 45.9% from the field, 3% higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Providence has compiled a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.9% from the field.
- The Friars are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at third.
- The Friars score 10.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (68).
- Providence has a 17-4 record when giving up fewer than 75.1 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Kentucky has performed better at home this year, scoring 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats are allowing 64.1 points per game at home. In away games, they are allowing 70.9.
- At home, Kentucky is sinking 0.9 more threes per game (6.6) than on the road (5.7). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in road games (33.1%).
Providence Home & Away Comparison
- At home Providence is putting up 82.9 points per game, nine more than it is averaging on the road (73.9).
- At home, the Friars allow 70.5 points per game. On the road, they allow 71.8.
- Beyond the arc, Providence sinks fewer treys away (6.2 per game) than at home (7.1), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (37%) too.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Vanderbilt
|L 68-66
|Rupp Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 88-79
|Bud Walton Arena
|3/10/2023
|Vanderbilt
|L 80-73
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/17/2023
|Providence
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Xavier
|L 94-89
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|3/4/2023
|Seton Hall
|L 82-58
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|3/9/2023
|UConn
|L 73-66
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
