How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The No. 16 Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) on Friday. This 1-16 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 2:00 PM.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison
- The Spartanettes put up an average of 62.3 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 51.1 the Gamecocks give up.
- Norfolk State has put together a 17-3 record in games it scores more than 51.1 points.
- South Carolina has a 22-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.3 points.
- The Gamecocks score 81.4 points per game, 31.4 more points than the 50 the Spartanettes give up.
- South Carolina has a 29-0 record when scoring more than 50 points.
- Norfolk State has a 23-5 record when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Arkansas
|W 93-66
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/4/2023
|Ole Miss
|W 80-51
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/5/2023
|Tennessee
|W 74-58
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/17/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
Norfolk State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 61-37
|Norfolk Scope
|3/10/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 81-59
|Norfolk Scope
|3/11/2023
|Howard
|W 56-52
|Norfolk Scope
|3/17/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
